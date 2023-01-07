Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.