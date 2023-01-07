Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $4,870,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $3,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 801.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $28.71 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.