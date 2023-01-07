MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

