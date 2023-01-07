MELD Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 16% higher against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,460,289,752 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01887423 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,546,069.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

