MetaMUI 24 Hour Volume Hits $117,578.52 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $65.26 million and $117,578.52 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431589 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.01673009 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.90 or 0.30484004 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

