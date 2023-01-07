Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $345,760.83 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00011434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,646,195 coins and its circulating supply is 16,813,009 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

