Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.82

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.82 and traded as high as C$52.04. Methanex shares last traded at C$51.99, with a volume of 109,821 shares traded.

Methanex Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.4299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Methanex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were paid a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total value of C$165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at C$601,959.60.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

