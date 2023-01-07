Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 329,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 257,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

