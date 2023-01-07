Midas (MIDAS) Trading Up 136.6% Over Last 7 Days

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Midas has traded 136.6% higher against the dollar. Midas has a market cap of $1.17 million and $3,557.12 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431661 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.01687164 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30489030 BTC.

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.33712039 USD and is down -15.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,553.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

