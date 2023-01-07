MOBLAND 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $133,455.97 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $133,455.97 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

