Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 51,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,917. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

