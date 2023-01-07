Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

