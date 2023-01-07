Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.76 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $155.71 or 0.00919360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $52.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,936.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00446609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00116653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00597361 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00254144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00243844 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,224,039 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

