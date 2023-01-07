Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.