Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $61,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,143 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,251. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

