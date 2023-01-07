Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $651,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.