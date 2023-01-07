Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE GNL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

