Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $330,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 200.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 122.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

