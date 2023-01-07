Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 863 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

