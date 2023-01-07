Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,169 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average of $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

