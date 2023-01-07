Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $179.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

