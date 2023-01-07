Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 490 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

