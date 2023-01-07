MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Up 3.2 %

ETR MOR opened at €13.97 ($14.86) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a one year high of €36.02 ($38.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.