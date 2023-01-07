M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.40.

NYSE MTB opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

