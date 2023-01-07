MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 6.4 %

MV Oil Trust stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

