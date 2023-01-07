Nano Market Capitalization Tops $94.14 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00004170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $94.14 million and $1.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,941.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00451492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00918764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00117687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00599552 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00255855 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.