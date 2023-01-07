Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 360,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.76) to GBX 1,150 ($13.86) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

