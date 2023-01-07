Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

