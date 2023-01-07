Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

