Neo Achieves Market Capitalization of $463.05 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00038739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $463.05 million and $18.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
