Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nestlé by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,093,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,082,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Nestlé by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

