Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

