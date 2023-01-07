Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 4.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,392,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 83.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

