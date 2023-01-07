NFT Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $555,478.16 and approximately $396.13 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00234111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01545332 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,918.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.