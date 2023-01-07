Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,430 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

