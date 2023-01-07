Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,495 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $23.56 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

