Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

