Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

