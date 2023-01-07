Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 363,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,507,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 357,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 120,559 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,857,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 145.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.