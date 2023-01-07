Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,514 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 334,823 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

DIHP stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

