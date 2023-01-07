Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

