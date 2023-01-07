Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.