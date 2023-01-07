Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.