NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after buying an additional 3,942,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after buying an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 188.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,362,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after buying an additional 2,848,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

