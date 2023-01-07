NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NLOK stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
