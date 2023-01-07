NOV (NYSE:NOV) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.36.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE NOV opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 725.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NOV by 155.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 278.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 374.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.