NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $262.26 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, NXM has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $39.77 or 0.00234723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $262.26 million and $66,395.72 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

