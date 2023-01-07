NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Financial Survey

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 20.62% 52.30% 16.79% Power Integrations 27.00% 23.96% 21.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

88.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 3.74 $1.87 billion $10.04 15.90 Power Integrations $703.28 million 6.16 $164.41 million $3.19 23.74

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $3.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Power Integrations has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 8 6 1 2.53 Power Integrations 0 4 2 0 2.33

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $187.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $78.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Power Integrations on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

