Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211.01 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $211.01 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.86 or 0.07457388 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03700383 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,956,594.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.