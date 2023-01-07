Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 15% This Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $115.97 million and $27.85 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00431282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.56 or 0.01662769 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.31 or 0.30462293 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

