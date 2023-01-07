OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

